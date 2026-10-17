From The Womb To The World: Blume Foundation's“Garba Beyond Borders” Celebrates Life, Freedom And Cultural Unity

MENAFN - GetNews) Two nights in San Antonio carry the spirit of Navratri into human trafficking awareness and Indian–Mexican cultural celebration

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - October 17, 2026 - Blume Foundation brought devotion, culture and compassion together on September 25 and 26 at Freeman Coliseum through Garba Beyond Borders, a two-day celebration connecting the sacred origins of Garba with a shared commitment to dignity, freedom and belonging.

The celebration followed San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones's proclamation of September 13 th 2025 as Garba Day in San Antonio, adding a meaningful civic connection to a tradition that brings people together through music, movement and devotion.

From the Womb to the World

Garba is traditionally celebrated during Navratri, the Hindu festival whose name means “nine nights.” Honoring the divine feminine through the forms of Goddess Durga, Navratri celebrates Shakti-the power of creation, protection and transformation-and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time of devotion and renewal, honoring the strength that nurtures life and the courage that confronts darkness.

The word Garba derives from the Sanskrit word garbha, meaning womb, where life begins. Traditionally, dancers move in a circle around a lamp or sacred representation of the Goddess, placing the divine feminine at the center of the celebration.

For Blume Foundation, these origins gave Garba Beyond Borders its deeper purpose: the life we honor at its beginning deserves protection, freedom and belonging throughout its journey.

Across both evenings, the foundation carried that meaning from the womb into the world-extending the circle of care to those facing exploitation and opening the circle of celebration across cultures.

September 25: Dance for Freedom

The opening evening, Dance for Freedom, placed human trafficking awareness at the heart of the celebration. White and blue formed the evening's visual theme, reflecting a shared hope for a world where children grow up safe, families live without fear and no human being is bought or sold.

A white-and-blue balloon release brought the Blume team and community together in a moment of reflection and solidarity.

The connection to garbha gave the evening its central message: a life nurtured in the womb deserves dignity and protection in the world. Navratri's celebration of Shakti reinforced the responsibility to stand against exploitation and support those whose voices have been silenced.

The welcome of Ganpati Bappa, the sounds of Garjana Dhol Tasha, Garba, Dandiya, Aarti and Prasad brought devotion and energy to the gathering. A heartfelt dedication to mothers honored their love, sacrifice and strength-the nurturing and protective power that sustains families and communities.

On this night, “Beyond Borders” meant extending compassion beyond our own homes and standing for the freedom of others.

September 26: Cultures Meet, Community Grows

The second evening brought Indian and Mexican traditions together through Garba, Mariachi music and folklórico dance.

Each tradition contributed its own history, rhythm and expression. Together, they revealed shared values of family, joy, cultural pride and community while honoring the distinct heritage of both cultures.

The spirit of the Garba circle became an invitation to connect-to welcome neighbors, appreciate their traditions and celebrate together.

If the first evening expanded the circle of protection, the second expanded the circle of belonging.

On this night, “Beyond Borders” meant embracing one another's heritage and strengthening the human connections that transcend cultural boundaries.

Two Nights. One Expanding Circle.

Together, the evenings gave Garba Beyond Borders its full meaning: honoring where life begins, standing for the freedom every life deserves and celebrating the cultural richness that strengthens a community.

Under the leadership of Founder and President Vaishali Dev, Blume Foundation connected the spirit of Navratri with its mission of advocacy, empowerment and community engagement. The celebration offered a space where devotion could inspire responsibility and cultural pride could encourage connection.

Blume Foundation extends its gratitude to the sponsors, donors, supporters, volunteers, performers, vendors, community partners and attendees who helped bring both evenings to life.

From the womb that nurtures life to the Shakti that protects it, and from the circle of Garba to a community beyond borders, the message was clear: every life is precious, every person deserves freedom and everyone has a place in the circle.

About Blume Foundation

Blume Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through advocacy, education, scholarships, health and mental health awareness, survivor support and community initiatives. Its work advances equality and opportunity while raising awareness of gendercide, human trafficking and other forms of violence and discrimination.