Leadership Coach Jeff Williamson Releases New Book, ...But Why Lead?

MENAFN - GetNews) Expanding on previous works Still Marinating and The Other Side of the Coin, Williamson's latest release challenges leaders to look past busyness and embrace intentional character and stewardship.

CONWAY, South Carolina - October 17, 2026 - Leadership coach, speaker, and author Jeff Williamson officially announced the launch of his third book,...but why lead? Jeff Williamson's latest release is in line with his earlier works, Still Marinating and The Other Side of the Coin, which serve as a guide to a core framework in modern-day leadership. This book is for anyone in leadership positions in their families, businesses, and even faith-centered organizations, who could benefit from being freed from the shackles of compulsive hustling and the stress of performance that hinder them from forging their true development.

Drawing from decades of experience in coaching and personal development, Williamson builds upon the foundational themes established in Still Marinating and The Other Side of the Coin. While his earlier publications focused on transitioning from life's frustrations to personal freedom and uncovering real growth,...but why lead? challenges the cultural narrative that equates constant activity with faithful leadership. It encourages leaders to step out of the exhaustion-driven "do gap" and anchor themselves in the transformative "be gap".

"Leadership is not measured by what we know alone, nor is it about never falling," says author Jeff Williamson. "It is measured by what we do with what we know, and our willingness to remain available when the narrative gets uncomfortable."

The authors analyze vital aspects of modern career building in their newly published book, which includes balancing the truth with empathy, escaping the silent theft of comparison, practicing interruptible leadership, and respecting various skills in a community. In accordance with its key message of service, the book demonstrates the significance of the Tim Tebow Foundation and its work on a global scale.

...but why lead? along with Still Marinating and The Other Side of the Coin, is available now on Amazon and major retail platforms in paperback and hardcover formats.

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About Coastal Leadership Coaching:

Coastal Leadership Coaching, established by writer and executive trainer Jeff Williamson, is committed to empowering people and groups to realize their ambitions. The organization provides practical education, developmental support, and leadership advice to clients from the personal, professional, and charity sectors.