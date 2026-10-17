Three Years After Florida's Civil Justice Overhaul, Merritt Island Trial Firm Puts The Focus On Early Case Strategy

MENAFN - GetNews)"“The 2023 changes moved the timelines and the rules that shape how a case unfolds,” said a spokesperson for Alexander Trial Law LLC.“For carriers and the businesses they insure, that puts more weight on the early decisions. Thorough preparation from day one has always been at the center of our approach, and it matters more now than ever.”"Alexander Trial Law LLC, founded in 2025 by Kurt E. Alexander, Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, after more than 35 years in civil litigation defense, focuses on insurance defense and civil trial work as Florida's 2023 legal changes continue to shape how claims are handled.

Merritt Island, Florida, USA - October 17, 2026 - More than three years after Florida enacted a major overhaul of its civil justice system, insurance carriers, risk managers and businesses across the state continue to adjust to a changed litigation landscape. Alexander Trial Law LLC®, a civil trial law firm in Merritt Island founded in 2025 by veteran trial attorney Kurt E. Alexander, focuses its practice on helping clients navigate that environment.

House Bill 837, signed into law on March 24, 2023, made several major changes. It shortened the statute of limitations for general negligence claims from four years to two. It replaced Florida's pure comparative negligence system with a modified standard, under which a plaintiff found more than 50 percent at fault generally cannot recover damages, with an exception for medical negligence claims. The law also changed Florida's insurance bad faith framework, including a 90-day safe harbor for liability insurers that tender the lesser of the policy limits or the claimant's demand within 90 days of receiving notice of a claim accompanied by sufficient evidence to support the amount claimed.

For risk management and insurance professionals, these changes place greater emphasis on early case evaluation, timely communication and careful preparation.

“The 2023 changes moved the timelines and the rules that shape how a case unfolds,” said a spokesperson for Alexander Trial Law LLC.“For carriers and the businesses they insure, that puts more weight on the early decisions. Thorough preparation from day one has always been at the center of our approach, and it matters more now than ever.”

Kurt E. Alexander has defended civil litigation since 1989, representing businesses and individuals in insurance defense and other civil matters. He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Alexander has testified before the Florida Legislature on civil justice issues and is one of many contributors to Florida's tort reform efforts. In 2026, he was named Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Central Florida Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

The firm's practice areas include insurance defense, civil litigation defense, transportation law, premises liability, arbitration and mediation, pre-suit settlement conferences, trial counsel and appeals.

“Civil trial work has been the focus of this practice for more than three decades,” the spokesperson said.“We prepare every case with trial in mind, because that preparation shapes every decision along the way.”

More information is available at Alexander.

About Us

Alexander Trial Law LLC® is a civil trial law firm based in Merritt Island, Florida, founded in 2025 by Kurt E. Alexander, who has defended civil litigation since 1989. Mr. Alexander is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar and the National Board of Trial Advocacy and was named the 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Central Florida Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. The firm concentrates on insurance defense and civil litigation, serving businesses, individuals and insurance carriers.

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