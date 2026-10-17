Home Addition In Vancouver Adds A New Upper Floor Without Tearing Down The Original House

MENAFN - GetNews)"Finished exterior of an older Vancouver home after CoreVal Homes added a new upper floor. The foundation and footings were underpinned in sections so the existing house could stay in place. Photo: CoreVal Homes"Home addition in Vancouver: CoreVal Homes underpinned an older home to add a new upper floor. The homeowners join the builder at the Vancouver Fall Home Show on Oct 17.

VANCOUVER, BC - October 17, 2026 - A home addition in Vancouver by CoreVal Homes has added a new upper floor to an older house while the existing home was kept in place rather than demolished. CoreVal Homes is a Metro Vancouver custom home builder and renovation company, and the project was a major remodel inside and out.

Adding a floor meant the existing foundation had to carry more load. The CoreVal crew underpinned the foundation and footings all the way around the structure, working piece by piece in sections rather than all at once. The existing floors were retained and then reworked inside, so the project kept the original structure instead of starting over with a new build.

Much of the planning went into usable floor area. A staircase takes up floor area on every level it connects. Rather than relocating it, the team kept the existing stair where it was and continued it straight up to the new floor, a stair-over-stair layout. Keeping the stair in one stacked position left the rest of each level free for living space instead of giving up new floor area to a relocated stair.

On the main floor, an interior wall was removed and the exterior wall was extended outward to turn a closed-off kitchen into an open space for entertaining. The kitchen includes wall pantries with fitted interior storage. The project also added a dedicated media room, with speakers set behind the walls and recessed lighting around the full perimeter that can be dimmed and controlled by section.

Outside, the crew had to deal with large boulders sitting close to the planned finished grade. The rock was cut down and broken up with jackhammers so there was enough depth for topsoil before the sod went down. According to the crew, lawn laid over too little soil on rock tends to leave dead patches that do not recover.

The homeowners will join CoreVal Homes at booth #1101 at the Vancouver Fall Home Show, held October 15 to 18, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building. They will be at the booth on Saturday, October 17, from 1 to 4 pm to talk with visitors about the project from the owner's side. Visitors weighing an addition against a rebuild can see photos of the finished home, ask about permits and structural work, and talk through their own plans with the CoreVal team.

CoreVal Homes is a member of the Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN). The company is family-run, and the owner's son works on the site crew alongside the team that handled this project's exterior and grading.

Homeowners planning a major renovation, addition or custom home in Metro Vancouver can find show details and request a conversation at Vancouver Fall Home Sho page or reach CoreVal Homes at 604-200-2058.

About CoreVal Homes

CoreVal Homes is a family-run builder based in Coquitlam, BC, working across Vancouver, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. The company designs and builds custom homes, laneway homes and coach houses, backyard studios, secondary suites, additions and full home renovations, with design, permitting and construction handled by one team. More information is available at CoreVal Homes website.