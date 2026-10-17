Annie Caboose's Quigley's Quirky Quack Celebrates Three #1 Rankings On Amazon

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Annie Caboose's children's picture book, *Quigley's Quirky Quack*, has reached #1 in three Amazon Hot New Releases categories related to school, self-esteem, and ducks and other waterfowl. Written for children ages 3–7, the illustrated rhyming story follows a shy duckling who discovers how his distinctive voice can become a strength, highlighting individuality, confidence, friendship, and courage.

The heartwarming children's picture book reaches #1 in three Amazon Hot New Releases categories, celebrating individuality, confidence, and the courage to embrace what makes us different.

New York - October 17, 2026 - Children's book author Annie Caboose is celebrating an exciting publishing milestone as her illustrated picture book, Quigley's Quirky Quack, has achieved the #1 position in three Amazon Hot New Releases categories. Written for young readers ages 3 to 7, the rhyming picture book has earned recognition across categories highlighting school experiences, self-esteem, and children's animal stories, marking a significant achievement for the author and her imaginative tale about finding one's voice.

The book reached the top position in three categories:



#1 Hot New Releases in Children's Books on School

#1 Hot New Releases in Children's Books on Self-Esteem & Self-Respect #1 Hot New Releases in Children's Books on Ducks & Other Waterfowl

This three-category milestone highlights the book's connection to themes that resonate with young readers, families, and educators. Through its colorful illustrations, playful storytelling, and meaningful message, Quigley's Quirky Quack encourages children to recognize that the qualities making them different can become their greatest strengths.

At the heart of the story is Quigley, a kind and shy young duck with an unusually loud quack. Although his distinctive voice makes him special, it frequently interrupts quiet moments at home and school. As Quigley navigates friendships, classroom activities, and everyday experiences, he begins questioning whether he should change the very thing that sets him apart.

Everything changes when an unexpected adventure places Quigley and his classmates in danger. During a challenging journey away from Skye School, the group finds itself lost and in need of rescue. What was once considered Quigley's biggest challenge becomes their greatest hope when his extraordinary voice helps rescuers locate the missing classmates. Through this experience, Quigley discovers that embracing his individuality can make a meaningful difference, not only in his own life but also in the lives of those around him.

The story's message extends beyond its entertaining animal adventure. By exploring confidence, selfacceptance, friendship, and courage, Quigley's Quirky Quack encourages children to appreciate their unique qualities while learning how to express themselves thoughtfully. Its themes offer parents, teachers, and caregivers opportunities to begin conversations about self-esteem, kindness, and the importance of accepting differences.

The three #1 Amazon Hot New Releases rankings mark a notable moment in the book's publishing journey. With its blend of imaginative storytelling and social-emotional themes, Quigley's Quirky Quack continues to share a positive message with young audiences: every child has something special to offer, and sometimes the qualities that make us stand out are precisely what make us extraordinary.

About the Book

Quigley's Quirky Quack is a rhyming children's picture book written by Annie Caboose, illustrated by Raymund James Dakay, and edited by David Rempel. Published by Brooks Craft Publishing, the book follows a shy duckling whose unusually loud quack becomes an unexpected strength during an adventurous journey with his classmates.

Designed for children ages 3 to 7, the story combines vibrant, full-color illustrations with themes of individuality, confidence, courage, and friendship. Its playful narrative and meaningful lessons make it suitable for family reading, classroom discussions, library storytimes, and social-emotional learning activities.

The book is available in Kindle and paperback editions.

About the Author

Annie Caboose, also known as the Caboose, is the youngest of nine children. Her love of stories began in childhood, nurtured by a mother who read her countless children's books, including some she wrote herself. That early exposure to storytelling left a lasting impression, and the warmth of those shared reading moments continues to shape the way Annie writes for children today.

Inspired by her mother, Annie went on to write her first book, Where Is Love?, beginning a journey as a children's author rooted in the same sense of comfort and imagination she experienced as a child.

Today, Annie lives on a lake in the beautiful Okanagan Valley, surrounded by the many birds that call the region home. That everyday connection to nature and to the birds around her continues to inform her affection for storytelling and for the small, curious details of the natural world, details that find their way into the spirit of books like Quigley's Quirky Quack.

Book Availability

Quigley's Quirky Quack by Annie Caboose is now available in Kindle and paperback editions through Amazon.

Parents, educators, librarians, and young readers are invited to discover the heartwarming story behind the three #1 Amazon Hot New Releases rankings and experience Quigley's inspiring journey of courage, friendship, and self-acceptance.

Readers can also visit for more information about the author, her books, and upcoming updates.

Follow Annie Caboose on social media for book news, author updates, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her writing journey.

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