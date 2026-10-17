Mild Autumn Weather Expected Across Kingdom With Light Showers In North

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 17 (Petra) – Daytime temperatures on Saturday will remain below seasonal averages for this time of year, bringing mild and partly cloudy conditions across northern and central Jordan, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Light, localized rain showers are expected in limited parts of the northern region, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds. The JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in badia areas, fog formation over high northern mountain crests during early morning hours, and slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.

Mild weather will persist through Sunday and Monday across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions with low-altitude cloud cover and moderate northwesterly winds.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, maintaining pleasant weather nationwide and moderate conditions in the Rift Valley and Aqaba under moderate northwesterly winds.

Temperatures in East Amman will range between a high of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees Celsius today. West Amman will see a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees Celsius, while the northern highlands register 22 degrees Celsius dropping to 10 degrees Celsius at night.

In the Sharrah highlands, temperatures will reach 21 degrees Celsius during the day and fall to 9 degrees Celsius at night. The badia regions will record 27 degrees Celsius during the day and 13 degrees Celsius at night, while the plains will range between 26 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius.

In the Jordan Valley, highs will reach 32 degrees Celsius in the north sliding to 16 degrees Celsius, and 34 degrees Celsius in the south dropping to 23 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures at the Dead Sea will peak at 33 degrees Celsius falling to 22 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will register a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 21 degrees Celsius.

//Petra// AA