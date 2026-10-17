Russian Missile Strikes Injure 15 People In Kharkiv
In the evening of October 16, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. One of the strikes hit a warehouse building in the Nemyshlianskyi district, sparking a fire covering an area of 100 square meters.
Nearby high-rise residential buildings and other facilities were also damaged.
Four separate fires broke out in total and were quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service units.
According to available information, 15 people were injured, including three children.Read also: Zaporizhzhia hit by several missile strikes, homes damaged, casualties reporte
As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of October 16, Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district, and later attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Industrialnyi districts. The Russian forces hit a large market, as well as transport and energy infrastructure. Two people were killed and 18 injured.
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