MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost 12,415 (+1) tanks, 25,554 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 51,266 (+24) artillery systems, 2,221 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,710 (+2) air defense systems, 449 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,962 (+4) ground robotic systems, 566,986 (+1,396) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,130 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, two (+0) submarines, 163,883 (+329) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,835 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

The data are being updated.

Ukraines Russian drone operator training center in occupied Kherson region

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on October 16, there had been 208 combat engagements along the front, with nearly a quarter of them in the Pokrovsk and Southern Slobozhanshchyna sectors.