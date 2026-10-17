War Update: 238 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing an update on the battlefield situation as of 8:00 on Saturday, October 17.

The enemy launched 71 airstrikes, dropping 261 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 7,433 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,699 shelling attacks.

In the Sumy region, Ulanove, Fotovyzh, Sadky, Mala Korchakivka, Rudenok, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Neskuchne and Khrapivshchyna came under artillery fire. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Buvalyne.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck one cluster of Russian personnel and one UAV control point.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 12 combat engagements took place near Novodmytrivka, Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Buniachyne, Doroshivka, Neskuchne, Shpyl, Hrafske, Sadky and Mohrytsia.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 25 combat engagements were recorded near Starytsia, Mala Vovcha, Chuhunivka and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled one Russian attempt to advance near Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian units halted five Russian attacks, preventing Russian forces from advancing near Lyman, Zarichne and Dibrova.

Six Russian attacks were repelled in the Sloviansk sector near Ozerne, Pyskunivka, Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka.

Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled one Russian assault in the Kramatorsk sector near Dibrova.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 combat engagements were recorded near Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 30 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian troops attempted to advance near Toretske, Hruzke, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Svitle, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and Mariivka.

Bridge used by Russian forces for military logisticstroyed near Huliaipole

Two Russian attacks were repelled in the Oleksandrivka sector near Zaporizke and Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks near Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Andriivka, Kopani, Charivne and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled seven Russian attempts to advance near Novoiakivlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, stood at approximately 1,562,970 as of October 17, 2026.