Vinnytsia Hit By Blackout After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Following the Russian attack, Vinnytsia is without electricity. Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage. Critical infrastructure is switching to backup power,” the statement said.

Public electric transport will not operate while the power is out. Instead, more buses and minibuses will be put into service.

Vinnytsiaoblenergo JSC reported that a Russian strike damaged one of its substations, causing a large-scale power outage. Tens of thousands of electricity metering points were left without power.

“All emergency repair crews of Vinnytsiaoblenergo JSC continue working tirelessly. Power supply is being restored step by step. The amount of work is substantial, but our energy workers are prepared for challenges like this and are making every effort to restore electricity to residents' homes as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Russian forces strikefacility in Ternopil region

As reported, Russian forces attacked Vinnytsia with drones on October 16. Local residents were injured.