'Rahul Gandhi Not Worthy Of Lop Post': Ram Kripal Yadav Backs G Kishan Reddy's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday backed Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy's remarks against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of making irresponsible statements and engaging in activities unbecoming of his position.

Reacting to Reddy's remarks, Ram Kripal Yadav thanked the Union Minister for his comments, saying LoP Gandhi was not worthy of holding the constitutional post.

“I thank Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy for making the right comments about Rahul Gandhi. He is not worthy of being the Leader of the Opposition. The kind of vulgarity, frivolous remarks and activities he engages in are unbecoming of the position. The Congress is a big party, and its Leader of the Opposition must maintain dignity, just as even an ordinary party worker deserves respect,” Yadav said.

He further accused LoP Gandhi of creating disorder and attempting to obstruct the country's development.

“In recent days, Rahul Gandhi has resorted to agitation and disorder, attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy and obstruct the country's development. His actions resemble those of someone working against the nation, and one wonders whether they are being carried out at the behest of foreign forces,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also supported Reddy's criticism of the Congress leader, drawing a parallel between LoP Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“He is right. Just as Akhilesh Yadav keeps following whatever is said and does not stand firm on his own statements, Rahul Gandhi also behaves in the same way. He acts irresponsibly, and all his actions are against the country,” Rajbhar alleged.

On Friday, Reddy launched a sharp attack on LoP Gandhi, accusing him of making irresponsible remarks and rejecting allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office in Nampally, Reddy questioned the Congress' allegations against the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines. He also criticised the party for targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The remarks triggered a fresh round of political exchanges, with BJP leaders backing Reddy and criticising LoP Gandhi over his statements and conduct.