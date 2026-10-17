Delhi: One Dead, Three Injured As Truck Hits Two Motorcycles In Dwarka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) One person was killed and three others were injured after a truck hit two motorcycles near Crescent Apartment Red Light in Sector 18, Dwarka, in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the fatal accident occurred at around 12.45 a.m. on October 17. The two motorcycles were carrying four people, with two persons on each vehicle, when the truck struck them.

One of the victims, identified as Gaurav, son of Arvind Deswal, sustained severe head injuries and was declared brought dead at Indira Gandhi Hospital. His body has been preserved at the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The three injured persons were identified as Hitesh Yadav, 18, son of Ramesh Yadav; Harshit, 20, son of Hemant; and Dhruv, 23. Hitesh and Harshit were initially taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital and subsequently referred to higher medical centres for further treatment. Dhruv was admitted to Max Hospital and was declared unfit to give a statement.

Police apprehended the truck driver, Hotam Singh, 41, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The truck, both motorcycles and other exhibits were seized. The crime team inspected the accident site and photographed the scene.

A case has been registered at Dwarka North police station under FIR No. 349/26, invoking Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, at least eight people, including five women, were killed and 17 injured after a passenger bus travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam overturned and fell into a ditch on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan, early on Saturday.

The injured were shifted to MBS Hospital and New Medical College Hospital. District Collector Peeyush Samariya and Inspector General of Police Harendra Mahawar also reached MBS Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Aruna, Vaishnavi, Trisha, Krishna, Anita, Om, Suryavanshi and Raju.

An official said authorities received information about the accident at around 8 a.m. Seven people were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while rescue and relief operations continued. The official added that none of the injured was in critical condition at the time.

Preliminary information suggested that the bus went out of control after the driver dozed off. The vehicle reportedly broke through the roadside railing before plunging into the ditch, prompting police to rush to the spot and launch rescue operations.