Sudarsan Pattnaik's Durga Puja Art Uses 32 Fruits And Vegetables

A Unique Tribute to Maa Durga

Durga Puja is here and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sure to mark the festival with a unique creation at Puri Beach. The renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee has made an installation dedicated to Maa Durga using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables, combining his artistic vision with a message about the beauty of nature.

The installation features 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits. Through the artwork, Pattnaik has paid tribute to the goddess while encouraging people to appreciate nature and the many ways its resources can be used creatively.

Artist's Vision and Message

Speaking to ANI about the installation, Pattnaik said artists try to portray Maa Durga in different ways during the festival. He explained that the idea behind this year's creation was to present the goddess in a unique form while sharing a message that goes beyond the artwork itself.

"Durga Puja is celebrated everywhere in different forms. As artists, we try to portray Maa Durga in a unique form. This time, we have created an installation sculpture at Puri Beach,” Pattnaik said.“32 different fruits and vegetables have been installed in the sculpture. With the help of the fruits and vegetables, we have created this entire sculpture; this is our effort to send a message to people about how beautiful nature is and what we can do with it. We pray to Maa for global peace and for her blessings on everyone...,” he added.

About Durga Puja Festival

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrated over several days, Durga Puja brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its most important days. Beyond its religious significance, the festival celebrates artistic expression, cultural heritage, community participation and the spirit of unity. (ANI)

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