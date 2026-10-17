KTR Dares CM Revanth Reddy To Order Sitting Judge Probe On Scams

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a probe by a sitting judge into alleged Singareni scams, proposed foreign coal purchases and other alleged irregularities under the Congress government.

KTR Alleges Widespread Corruption and Mismanagement

Speaking at the Narsampet constituency meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KTR alleged that the government was creating crises in coal production, power supply and irrigation to justify expensive purchases and commissions.“Revanth Reddy says he will order an inquiry if we write to him. If he has the courage, let him order a sitting judge's inquiry into our allegations,” KTR said, demanding a probe into the alleged ₹10,000-crore Singareni scam and the alleged solar power scam.

Allegations of Inflated Coal Costs and Commissions

KTR alleged that Singareni coal costs around ₹3,800 per tonne, while imported coal could cost ₹10,000–₹12,000 per tonne. He accused the government of pursuing proposed imports from Australia for commissions despite the availability of domestic coal. He also alleged that coal production had been reduced and around ₹60,000 crore in dues to Singareni remained pending, while the company was being blamed for shortages.

Calling Revanth Reddy an“EMI Chief Minister,” KTR alleged that political payments to the Congress high command were driving the foreign coal purchase plan. He accused the government of creating a crisis first and then claiming that coal and electricity had to be purchased at higher prices.

Power Shortages and Irrigation Failures Blamed on Congress

KTR questioned why Telangana was facing power shortages despite the previous BRS government providing 24-hour electricity. He recalled that the Congress had criticised the Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement at ₹3.90 per unit, while the present government was considering purchases at ₹15 per unit.

With around 30 lakh agricultural pump sets, irrigation projects and industries dependent on electricity, KTR said reliable power supply was essential. He accused the Congress government of allowing power cuts to return.

KTR accused the government of failing to utilise available water from Kaleshwaram despite the BRS urging action six months earlier. He said water was allowed to flow downstream without being lifted from the Kannepalli pump house, leaving crops to dry and aggravating drinking and irrigation water shortages. He criticised the government for citing El Niño instead of taking timely measures.

Comparing Telangana with Andhra Pradesh, KTR cited water being taken to Kuppam, around 700 kilometres away, and approximately 400 TMC being lifted through Pattiseema. He questioned why Telangana could not take water to Mahabubnagar, around 70 kilometres away, and said Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy could have helped the state become the country's“Annapurna.”

“This is not a drought caused by nature; this is a drought created by Congress,” KTR declared, urging the government to set politics aside and address farmers' hardships.

BRS Pledges to Fight and Return to Power

KTR expressed confidence that the BRS would hoist its pink flag in Narsampet within two years. He promised to adopt the constituency after the party returns to power and oversee the development planned by former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, assuring support to his family and party workers.

He said people wanted KCR to return as Chief Minister and urged BRS cadre to work for victory in the Graduate MLC elections.

KTR reaffirmed that the party would continue fighting for Singareni's protection, reliable electricity, irrigation and farmers' welfare while holding the Congress government accountable. (ANI)

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