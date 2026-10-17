Tennessee Truck Driver Converts $3,200 School Bus Into 'Noah's Ark', Rescues 64 Animals From Hurricane

A truck driver from Tennessee refused to leave animals behind to drown during a hurricane, transforming a bus into a real-life Noah's Ark to carry them to safety. Tony Alsup made headlines after converting a $3,200 school bus into a mobile animal shelter.

Alsup removed the seats from the bus and filled it with crates. He then drove into areas affected by Hurricane Florence, rescuing 53 dogs and 11 cats from overcrowded shelters in South Carolina.

The animals were transported safely to Alabama. Alsup's effort drew widespread praise, with many calling his initiative a lifeline for animals that would otherwise have been left behind.

During a hurricane, a truck driver refused to leave animals behind to drown, transforming a bus into a real-life“Noah's Ark” to carry them to safety truck driver Tony Alsup made headlines after transforming a $3,200 school bus into a mobile animal shelter known as... twitter/VihsOsNn74

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The rescue highlighted the often-overlooked plight of animals during natural disasters. Shelters in affected areas are frequently overwhelmed, and without intervention, many animals face grave risks.

Alsup's converted bus, nicknamed Noah's Ark, became a symbol of compassion during the crisis.

The animals were later relocated to shelters where they could be cared for and eventually rehomed.

The story continues to inspire animal lovers and disaster response teams alike.