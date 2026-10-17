How To Clean Silver Anklets At Home: 6 Easy Tips To Restore Their Shine Safely

Silver anklets turn black very quickly because of sweat, dust, and moisture. You do not need to visit a jewellery shop to clean them. You can easily make them shine right at home using simple items like baking soda, aluminium foil, and soapy water.

You wear silver items daily, and they turn black very fast. Anklets look really bad when they lose their shine completely. Your skin contact exposes these anklets to sweat, dust, moisture, and air. This exposure makes the silver turn black gradually and kills its natural shine.You do not have to ask the jewellery shop to clean your anklets every single time. You can clean them yourself using basic household items. Anklets get dirty faster than other jewellery because they constantly rub against your feet. Sweat, body oils, moisture, perfumes, lotions, and dust cause this colour fading.You can make your anklets sparkle again using just baking soda. Mix baking soda with a little water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste to the anklets and rub them gently with a cloth. You do not need to apply too much pressure while rubbing. Wash them in lukewarm water finally. Dry them immediately with a soft cloth. You should never leave water on the anklets for a long time.You can also use the aluminium foil method to clean your silver. Place a sheet of aluminium foil inside a bowl. Add some baking soda and one teaspoon of salt to it. Pour hot water into the bowl carefully. Place your silver anklets in this water next. Leave them in the water until they react with the aluminium foil. Remove the anklets after a few minutes. Wash them with clean water and dry them thoroughly with a soft cloth.You can use soapy water if your anklets have lost their shine due to daily dust. Mix some dishwashing liquid with lukewarm water. Soak the anklets in this solution for 10 to 15 minutes. Scrub them gently using an old toothbrush. Wash them thoroughly with clean water. Dry them completely using a soft cloth.You can choose a silver polishing cloth if you want to clean your anklets without water or liquids. Rub the cloth gently over the surface of the anklets. You must pay extra attention to the black or dull spots. This method works perfectly for light stains and daily dirt. You can keep this cloth in your jewellery box for quick and easy cleaning.