Yemeni Forces Repel Houthi Assault on Key Mountain in Taiz
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces said Thursday they had repelled an attack by the Houthi group on Jabal Han, a strategically important mountain west of Taiz city in southwestern Yemen.
Col. Abdul Basit al-Bahr, deputy head of the Moral Guidance Department at the Taiz Military Axis, said troops stopped the assault following “after hours of the fiercest clashes and most intense fighting.”
He said the Houthis had “set fire to (…) Jabal Han, the entire western front and residential neighborhoods with shells and heavy artillery.”
Al-Bahr did not disclose information about potential casualties or damage resulting from the clashes.
In a separate development, Al-Jumhuriya Channel reported that airstrikes destroyed Houthi communications towers in the Bani Bakkari area of Jabal Habashi district in Taiz governorate. The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the report.
Jabal Han holds strategic significance because of its position overlooking Al-Dhabab road, a key route connecting Taiz with Lahj governorate and, farther south, the interim capital, Aden.
Yemeni human rights and humanitarian organizations say the Houthis have shut down most roads leading to areas under government control in Taiz governorate.
Col. Abdul Basit al-Bahr, deputy head of the Moral Guidance Department at the Taiz Military Axis, said troops stopped the assault following “after hours of the fiercest clashes and most intense fighting.”
He said the Houthis had “set fire to (…) Jabal Han, the entire western front and residential neighborhoods with shells and heavy artillery.”
Al-Bahr did not disclose information about potential casualties or damage resulting from the clashes.
In a separate development, Al-Jumhuriya Channel reported that airstrikes destroyed Houthi communications towers in the Bani Bakkari area of Jabal Habashi district in Taiz governorate. The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the report.
Jabal Han holds strategic significance because of its position overlooking Al-Dhabab road, a key route connecting Taiz with Lahj governorate and, farther south, the interim capital, Aden.
Yemeni human rights and humanitarian organizations say the Houthis have shut down most roads leading to areas under government control in Taiz governorate.
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