Egypt, Qatar Call for End to Hostilities Against Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Egypt and Qatar have called for an immediate halt to all hostilities targeting Saudi Arabia, voicing solidarity with the kingdom amid rising regional tensions, according to a statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
The position was conveyed during a telephone conversation late Wednesday between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
The ministry described the call as part of “continuous communication and coordination between the two brotherly countries on various issues of common interest.”
The ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation, including through high-level visits. Both officials welcomed progress in ties and reaffirmed their intention to strengthen relations further.
Discussing regional developments, they reviewed the latest situation and emphasized the importance of supporting diplomatic initiatives and coordinating efforts to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading.
The two ministers strongly condemned attacks against Saudi Arabia, called for all hostilities to cease and reaffirmed their support for the kingdom.
They also stressed the need to make greater use of political dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing crisis and promote regional security and stability.
The position was conveyed during a telephone conversation late Wednesday between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
The ministry described the call as part of “continuous communication and coordination between the two brotherly countries on various issues of common interest.”
The ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation, including through high-level visits. Both officials welcomed progress in ties and reaffirmed their intention to strengthen relations further.
Discussing regional developments, they reviewed the latest situation and emphasized the importance of supporting diplomatic initiatives and coordinating efforts to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading.
The two ministers strongly condemned attacks against Saudi Arabia, called for all hostilities to cease and reaffirmed their support for the kingdom.
They also stressed the need to make greater use of political dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing crisis and promote regional security and stability.
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