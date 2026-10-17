Syria Detains Ali Kayali Over Alleged Role in Baniyas Massacre
(MENAFN) Syrian intelligence forces have arrested Ali Kayali, also known as Mihrac Ural, a key suspect in the 2013 Baniyas massacre, as he allegedly attempted to cross the border and flee the country, according to state media reports on Thursday.
The General Intelligence Directorate detained Kayali, who is accused of playing a leading role in the mass killings that took place in the coastal city of Baniyas in May 2013. Authorities have not disclosed the location of his arrest or identified the border he was reportedly trying to cross.
Kayali, a former militia commander who supported Syria’s former leader Bashar al-Assad, has faced longstanding allegations of involvement in the killings of civilians in Baniyas and the nearby village of al-Bayda during the early years of Syria’s uprising.
His detention follows the arrest of Jamal Trabulsi on Oct. 4, less than two weeks earlier. Trabulsi previously served as Kayali’s deputy in the pro-Assad Syrian Resistance militia.
Syrian authorities have accused Trabulsi of participating in military operations alongside forces loyal to Assad, including those associated with the 2013 killings in Baniyas and al-Bayda.
On May 2, 2013, Syrian government forces and allied militias entered al-Bayda, in Tartus province, killing hundreds of civilians. Survivors reported that the assault involved mass executions, the burning of homes and the killing of women and children.
The General Intelligence Directorate detained Kayali, who is accused of playing a leading role in the mass killings that took place in the coastal city of Baniyas in May 2013. Authorities have not disclosed the location of his arrest or identified the border he was reportedly trying to cross.
Kayali, a former militia commander who supported Syria’s former leader Bashar al-Assad, has faced longstanding allegations of involvement in the killings of civilians in Baniyas and the nearby village of al-Bayda during the early years of Syria’s uprising.
His detention follows the arrest of Jamal Trabulsi on Oct. 4, less than two weeks earlier. Trabulsi previously served as Kayali’s deputy in the pro-Assad Syrian Resistance militia.
Syrian authorities have accused Trabulsi of participating in military operations alongside forces loyal to Assad, including those associated with the 2013 killings in Baniyas and al-Bayda.
On May 2, 2013, Syrian government forces and allied militias entered al-Bayda, in Tartus province, killing hundreds of civilians. Survivors reported that the assault involved mass executions, the burning of homes and the killing of women and children.
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