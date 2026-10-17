Russia, China Review Bilateral Relations, Wars in Ukraine, Iran
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on bilateral relations and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran on the sidelines of an Asian security summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The meeting took place during the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In a statement released late Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed a positive assessment of the development of ties between Moscow and Beijing.
The discussions also took place as the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of their 2001 Treaty of Friendship. Lavrov and Wang coordinated their positions on bilateral political dialogue and other areas of cooperation.
“An in-depth exchange of views took place regarding cooperation within the CICA framework, and the future development of this platform was discussed,” the statement said, adding that both sides stressed the importance of strengthening coordination across international forums.
The ministers also addressed relations with the United States and developments related to the wars in Ukraine and Iran.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks took place in an atmosphere of “trust and constructive cooperation characteristic of Russian-Chinese relations.”
The meeting took place during the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In a statement released late Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed a positive assessment of the development of ties between Moscow and Beijing.
The discussions also took place as the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of their 2001 Treaty of Friendship. Lavrov and Wang coordinated their positions on bilateral political dialogue and other areas of cooperation.
“An in-depth exchange of views took place regarding cooperation within the CICA framework, and the future development of this platform was discussed,” the statement said, adding that both sides stressed the importance of strengthening coordination across international forums.
The ministers also addressed relations with the United States and developments related to the wars in Ukraine and Iran.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the talks took place in an atmosphere of “trust and constructive cooperation characteristic of Russian-Chinese relations.”
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