SME IPO Fundraising In India Nearly Doubles In July-Sep To Over Rs 3,791 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) SME initial public offerings (IPOs) in India raised Rs 3,791.67 crore in the July-September period (Q3 2026), nearly double the Rs 1,890 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q2), a report said on Saturday.

The report from B2K Analytics said the latest quarter has seen a revival in SME IPO activity with 80 IPO listings amid renewed investor participation in the segment.

The number of IPO listings through BSE SME (55) and NSE Emerge (25) has shown a jump of 111 per cent QoQ in Q3 CY2026, after moderation in Q1 and Q2.

The report noted that Q3 2026 issue size remains below the Rs 4,531.27 crore peak seen in Q3 2025.

Funds raised through fresh capital accounted for 94 per cent of the total, rising to Rs 3,574.67 crore in Q3 from Rs 1,782.06 crore in Q2.

Offer for Sale (OFS) also doubled to Rs 217 crore from Rs 108 crore during the same review period.

“The improvement in listing gains reflects renewed investor appetite for SME IPOs potentially supported by expectations of stronger regulatory measures by the SEBI,” said Ritaban Basu, CEO, B2K Analytics.

However, the rise in loss-making listings suggested that market participation remained selective, with performance varying across issues depending on pricing, company fundamentals, and market demand.

Listing performance improved notably, with 51 SME IPOs debuting at a premium during Q3 CY26. Meanwhile, the IPOs which listed at a discount stood at 19, while listings without gains or losses declined slightly to 10.

“The quarter also saw several large-sized SME IPOs hitting the market for fund raising and some of them listing at a huge premium. The trend suggests the SME platform may be attracting companies with higher capital requirements alongside greater investor confidence in select issuers,” added Basu.

Capital Goods represents the largest share of the sample, with 40 companies accounting for 25 per cent share.

“The top five sectors account for nearly 58 per cent of the sample, while the top ten sectors represent around 87 per cent of the total sample of 158, indicating broad representation across a diverse range of industries,” Basu said.

-IANS

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