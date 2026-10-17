Five Of A Family Found Dead In Greater Noida Village Under Suspicious Circumstances

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Oct 17 (IANS) A couple and their three children died under suspicious circumstances in Nagla Shri Padam village under the Rabupura police station area of Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

According to reports, the Rabupura police station received information that a crowd had gathered outside the home of five family members from the Nagla Shri Padam village, following their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their three children, Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3.

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Media Cell, police received information about the deaths on Saturday morning.

Following the information, senior police officials, local police personnel, an ambulance and a Food Safety Department team rushed to the spot. Forensic experts and a field unit inspected the scene and began collecting scientific evidence.

Preliminary information suggests that the family had consumed noodles the previous night. Police are investigating possible food poisoning, based on accounts provided by neighbours and Mahesh's mother. However, the exact cause of the deaths has not yet been established and will only be determined after the post-mortem examinations and other investigations.

The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal action will be taken based on the autopsy report and other scientific investigations, police said.

Earlier, in January 2026, Delhi Police registered an FIR against a five-star luxury hotel, located at New Delhi's Barakhamba Road, after a woman alleged that she fell ill after consuming food there.

A 33-year-old woman made a PCR call and, based on her statements, an FIR was registered under Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The woman complained that the hotel served her food that caused food poisoning, after which she felt unwell. The woman also told police that she had to stay in her hotel room and seek help.

A police team, including a woman Sub-Inspector, rushed to the room on the 12th floor of the hotel and, after no one responded to repeated knocks, the door was opened with the help of the hotel's master key in the presence of staff, the FIR stated.

In another case in September 2025, around 200 people fell ill due to food poisoning allegedly after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting in northwest Delhi.