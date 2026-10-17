Amit Shah To Arrive In Kolkata Tonight, Visit Belur Math And Durga Puja Pandals Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kolkata on Saturday night and, during a brief visit to West Bengal, visit Belur Math and several community Durga Puja pandals on Sunday.

According to his schedule, he will arrive at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 8.10 p.m. on Saturday from Ahmedabad and will go straight to the state government guest house in Alipore, South Kolkata. He does not have any scheduled program for Saturday.

On Sunday, the Union Home Minister will begin his engagements with a visit to Belur Math, the international headquarters of Swami Vivekananda-founded Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah district, adjacent to Kolkata.

He is scheduled to arrive at Belur Math at 11.10 a.m. on Sunday and will remain there till 11.50 a.m. Besides participating in the Durga Puja organised by Belur Math authorities within the Math premises, the Union Home Minister is also expected to interact with the monks there.

Shah will then visit two prominent community Durga Puja pandals in Howrah before returning to the state guest house for lunch.

After lunch, he is scheduled to visit three more community Durga Puja pandals, one in South Kolkata and two in North Kolkata. He will subsequently leave for New Delhi, with his departure from the Kolkata airport scheduled for 3.05 p.m.

A West Bengal BJP leader said Shah's brief visit would not include any political or administrative programme.“He is also unlikely to give any sort of political message this time amid the ambience of festivity in the state,” a state committee member said.

This year's Durga Puja is the first since the change of government in West Bengal. Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari inaugurated Durga Puja celebrations at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier been expected to attend the event but could not do so.

Amit Shah had also visited West Bengal during Durga Puja last year. He visited the Santosh Mitra Square community Puja associated with BJP legislator Sajal Ghosh and also inaugurated a Puja pandal at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake.