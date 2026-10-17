Bengaluru Man Waits 30 Minutes For Help After Accident, Resident Questions Emergency Services

A late-night car accident near a Bengaluru apartment has raised questions about how quickly emergency services respond to people in need. A resident who witnessed the incident said the injured driver was left waiting for help as a crowd gathered around the scene. The resident described the lengthy wait for the police and an ambulance in a Reddit post. They began to doubt the standard of emergency services and the dearth of assistance accessible to individuals in times of need as a result of the tragedy.

According to the resident, they woke up to a loud bang around 2 am. When they looked out from their balcony, they saw two cars involved in an accident, with several people gathered around them. Neither the police nor an ambulance had shown up, even after fifteen minutes. To see what had happened, the resident walked downstairs with a friend.

“15 minutes had passed. No ambulance, no police, yet people still continued to crowd. So naturally, my friend and I went down to understand what was actually happening," they wrote.

The driver had suffered serious injuries and was lying on the ground. The resident also described the behaviour of the injured man's friends as aggressive. When they called the emergency number, they were told that the police team had been sent. But even after additional time had passed, assistance still did not show up.

“Tick-tock. 25 minutes, nobody wants to move, nobody arrives, crowds still chilling, his friends are still aggressive. Finally, after 30 minutes of the poor guys suffering, they get him in a cab and take him to the hospital," they said.

A realisation truck hit me yesterdayby u/dexter98_ in bangalore

The resident shared three unpleasant ideas on emergency services and public support as a result of the encounter. They believed that individuals in a crisis could not always rely on others for assistance, that human life was viewed as having little value in the nation, and that Bengaluru's condition was significantly worse.

Internet Reacts

The post drew responses from users who spoke about similar situations and expressed concern over the lack of help for people in need.

“Bangalore is not a place with a heart. It's a place where we try to make some money, and we should try retiring to some better place," said one user.

Another person shared a similar view, writing:“This is something I have felt in Bangalore. The value of life is very low here. People mind their own business and lack empathy. Not sure if I only feel this."

A third user described falling on the road while carrying their two-year-old child and said nobody stopped to help, despite their injuries.