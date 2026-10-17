Israeli Forces Detain Eleven Palestinians During West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained 11 Palestinians, including former prisoners and a woman, during early Thursday raids across the occupied West Bank, confiscating cash, mobile phones, identification documents and a vehicle, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office.
The office said seven Palestinians, including former detainees, were arrested during an operation in Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.
In the Nablus governorate, troops raided a home in the southern part of Nablus city and detained a woman. Mobile phones, an undisclosed amount of money and identification papers were reportedly seized during the operation.
Additional arrests took place in the southern neighborhood of Tulkarem city, in the northern West Bank, where a young man was detained at his home, and in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, where another young man was arrested during a raid. The office said Israeli forces also confiscated the latter’s car.
Yousef Ghannam, a member of the Fatah Youth Movement’s secretariat and coordinator of the Student Youth Movement at Palestine Polytechnic University, was also arrested after being stopped at a military checkpoint, the statement added.
The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office denounced the continuing arrest operations across the occupied West Bank, describing them as part of an ongoing policy targeting Palestinians through arrests and restrictions.
The office said seven Palestinians, including former detainees, were arrested during an operation in Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.
In the Nablus governorate, troops raided a home in the southern part of Nablus city and detained a woman. Mobile phones, an undisclosed amount of money and identification papers were reportedly seized during the operation.
Additional arrests took place in the southern neighborhood of Tulkarem city, in the northern West Bank, where a young man was detained at his home, and in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, where another young man was arrested during a raid. The office said Israeli forces also confiscated the latter’s car.
Yousef Ghannam, a member of the Fatah Youth Movement’s secretariat and coordinator of the Student Youth Movement at Palestine Polytechnic University, was also arrested after being stopped at a military checkpoint, the statement added.
The Palestinian Prisoners Media Office denounced the continuing arrest operations across the occupied West Bank, describing them as part of an ongoing policy targeting Palestinians through arrests and restrictions.
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