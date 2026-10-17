Japan Rejects Russian Espionage Allegations Following Journalist’s Arrest
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday denied that her government was involved in espionage in Russia after Russian authorities detained a Japanese journalist on suspicion of spying.
“We’ll convey our position,” Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo, dismissing claims that the journalist had collected intelligence on behalf of Japanese officials.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused a correspondent working for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper’s bureau in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk of gathering and storing information about Russia’s military capabilities for Japanese intelligence services. The agency alleged that the material could be used to threaten Russia’s national security.
The FSB said it had launched a criminal investigation into the case. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court subsequently ordered the journalist’s arrest while the investigation proceeds.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government had not been able to establish contact with the detained correspondent.
“We’ll put our effort into holding a consular meeting as soon as possible to confirm his health condition,” Kihara said.
Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have significantly worsened since Russia began its war against Ukraine in February 2022, after which Japan imposed sanctions on Russia.
“We’ll convey our position,” Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo, dismissing claims that the journalist had collected intelligence on behalf of Japanese officials.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused a correspondent working for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper’s bureau in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk of gathering and storing information about Russia’s military capabilities for Japanese intelligence services. The agency alleged that the material could be used to threaten Russia’s national security.
The FSB said it had launched a criminal investigation into the case. Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court subsequently ordered the journalist’s arrest while the investigation proceeds.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government had not been able to establish contact with the detained correspondent.
“We’ll put our effort into holding a consular meeting as soon as possible to confirm his health condition,” Kihara said.
Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have significantly worsened since Russia began its war against Ukraine in February 2022, after which Japan imposed sanctions on Russia.
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