Delegates Walk Out as Israeli President Speaks at Azerbaijan Security Summit
(MENAFN) Representatives from more than 10 countries, including Türkiye, left the conference hall on Thursday as Israeli President Isaac Herzog began addressing an Asian security summit in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku.
The walkout occurred around midday during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, as Herzog started his remarks.
A similar incident took place during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, when delegates walked out while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering a speech.
Azerbaijan, which currently chairs CICA, is hosting the one-day gathering, attended by representatives of member states, observer countries and partner international organizations.
The discussions are expected to cover regional cooperation, connectivity, digital transformation and sustainable development under Azerbaijan’s leadership.
Participants are also expected to adopt the Baku Declaration and a statement addressing cooperation in occupational safety and health. The summit is further expected to announce Laos’ accession as a new member of the group.
The walkout occurred around midday during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, as Herzog started his remarks.
A similar incident took place during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, when delegates walked out while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering a speech.
Azerbaijan, which currently chairs CICA, is hosting the one-day gathering, attended by representatives of member states, observer countries and partner international organizations.
The discussions are expected to cover regional cooperation, connectivity, digital transformation and sustainable development under Azerbaijan’s leadership.
Participants are also expected to adopt the Baku Declaration and a statement addressing cooperation in occupational safety and health. The summit is further expected to announce Laos’ accession as a new member of the group.
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