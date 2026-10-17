Israelis Begin Casting Election Ballots at Diplomatic Missions Abroad
(MENAFN) Voting in Israel’s general elections began Thursday at Israeli diplomatic missions overseas, almost two weeks before the nationwide election scheduled for Oct. 27.
The first ballots in the 2026 election were cast overnight as polling stations opened at Israeli embassies and consulates around the world.
The overseas voting process for diplomatic mission personnel and their family members is expected to run for approximately 30 hours. Each mission operates its polling station during daytime hours based on the local time of its host country.
A total of 101 polling stations are set to operate across 99 diplomatic missions, providing around 4,800 eligible voters with an opportunity to participate. Eligibility is limited to diplomatic envoys, embassy and consulate staff, and their family members.
The Israeli Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, was the first to begin voting, opening its polling station at 9 am local time, equivalent to 11 pm Wednesday in Israel. The Israeli Embassy in Fiji followed an hour later.
The final polling stations scheduled to close are at the Israeli consulates in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where voting is due to end at 8 pm local time, corresponding to 6 am Friday in Israel.
The first ballots in the 2026 election were cast overnight as polling stations opened at Israeli embassies and consulates around the world.
The overseas voting process for diplomatic mission personnel and their family members is expected to run for approximately 30 hours. Each mission operates its polling station during daytime hours based on the local time of its host country.
A total of 101 polling stations are set to operate across 99 diplomatic missions, providing around 4,800 eligible voters with an opportunity to participate. Eligibility is limited to diplomatic envoys, embassy and consulate staff, and their family members.
The Israeli Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, was the first to begin voting, opening its polling station at 9 am local time, equivalent to 11 pm Wednesday in Israel. The Israeli Embassy in Fiji followed an hour later.
The final polling stations scheduled to close are at the Israeli consulates in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where voting is due to end at 8 pm local time, corresponding to 6 am Friday in Israel.
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