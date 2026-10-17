Kallas Rejects Calls for Ukraine to Surrender to End War
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that forcing Ukraine to surrender is not an appropriate way to end its war with Russia, arguing that pressure should instead be placed on Moscow.
Speaking before a European Council summit in Brussels, Kallas reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to supporting Kyiv and maintained that efforts to end the conflict should target Russia rather than Ukraine.
Commenting on a new US agreement with Russia permitting Moscow to sell diesel fuel, Kallas said: "We definitely have a different approach to this war. We see that we have to pressure the aggressor to stop the war, not the victim to surrender. "
"Squeezing Ukraine is not the right approach, and that's why Europe is standing by Ukraine," she said.
Kallas also confirmed that the EU intends to continue applying economic pressure on Russia through sanctions, adding that preparations are underway for the bloc’s 22nd sanctions package.
She noted that decisions regarding frozen Russian assets and any potential easing of sanctions remain the responsibility of European countries.
The upcoming summit’s agenda also includes discussions on the EU’s competitiveness, energy policy, economic imbalances, enlargement, and the latest developments in the Middle East.
Speaking before a European Council summit in Brussels, Kallas reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to supporting Kyiv and maintained that efforts to end the conflict should target Russia rather than Ukraine.
Commenting on a new US agreement with Russia permitting Moscow to sell diesel fuel, Kallas said: "We definitely have a different approach to this war. We see that we have to pressure the aggressor to stop the war, not the victim to surrender. "
"Squeezing Ukraine is not the right approach, and that's why Europe is standing by Ukraine," she said.
Kallas also confirmed that the EU intends to continue applying economic pressure on Russia through sanctions, adding that preparations are underway for the bloc’s 22nd sanctions package.
She noted that decisions regarding frozen Russian assets and any potential easing of sanctions remain the responsibility of European countries.
The upcoming summit’s agenda also includes discussions on the EU’s competitiveness, energy policy, economic imbalances, enlargement, and the latest developments in the Middle East.
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