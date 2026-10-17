Serbia Protests Alleged Croatian Interference in Election Campaign
(MENAFN) Serbia has lodged a diplomatic protest with Croatia, accusing it of interfering in Serbia’s internal political affairs and electoral campaign, according to media reports.
The Serbian Foreign Ministry delivered the formal note on Tuesday, with diplomatic sources cited in local reports confirming the move.
The document reportedly condemned alleged foreign efforts to influence Serbia’s elections, along with certain Croatian media coverage of the country’s political affairs, describing them as “unacceptable.”
Belgrade also raised concerns over what it characterized as biased reporting by Croatian media on Serbia’s domestic political developments, including efforts to connect the country’s political situation with broader regional stability. The note reportedly stated that such conduct undermines mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations.
Aleksandar Vucic, who resigned from Serbia’s presidency and is seeking the post of prime minister in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, separately accused Croatia of intervening in the campaign.
During a television appearance, Vucic said Croatia was interfering in the electoral process “in the most blatant manner.” He also emphasized the need to formally document Serbia’s opposition to foreign involvement in its domestic elections.
Serbia is scheduled to hold snap parliamentary elections on Oct. 25.
The Serbian Foreign Ministry delivered the formal note on Tuesday, with diplomatic sources cited in local reports confirming the move.
The document reportedly condemned alleged foreign efforts to influence Serbia’s elections, along with certain Croatian media coverage of the country’s political affairs, describing them as “unacceptable.”
Belgrade also raised concerns over what it characterized as biased reporting by Croatian media on Serbia’s domestic political developments, including efforts to connect the country’s political situation with broader regional stability. The note reportedly stated that such conduct undermines mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations.
Aleksandar Vucic, who resigned from Serbia’s presidency and is seeking the post of prime minister in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, separately accused Croatia of intervening in the campaign.
During a television appearance, Vucic said Croatia was interfering in the electoral process “in the most blatant manner.” He also emphasized the need to formally document Serbia’s opposition to foreign involvement in its domestic elections.
Serbia is scheduled to hold snap parliamentary elections on Oct. 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment