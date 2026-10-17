US Envoy Holds Private Talks with Israeli Opposition Leader Ahead of Elections
(MENAFN) US Ambassador Mike Huckabee reportedly met privately with Gadi Eisenkot, head of Israel’s Yashar opposition party, in the weeks leading up to the closely contested Knesset elections scheduled for Oct. 27.
According to reports, the meeting took place in recent days and was the first and only encounter between the two. The location and exact date were not disclosed.
A source familiar with the previously unreported discussions said the agenda included security concerns, particularly tensions in the occupied West Bank, violence by Israeli settlers, and developments in the Gaza Strip.
Neither Huckabee nor Eisenkot’s office publicly announced the meeting, while the Yashar party declined to comment on the reported encounter.
Scheduled Meeting With Netanyahu Called Off
In a separate development, reports said a planned meeting between Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was canceled shortly before it was due to take place.
According to reports, the meeting took place in recent days and was the first and only encounter between the two. The location and exact date were not disclosed.
A source familiar with the previously unreported discussions said the agenda included security concerns, particularly tensions in the occupied West Bank, violence by Israeli settlers, and developments in the Gaza Strip.
Neither Huckabee nor Eisenkot’s office publicly announced the meeting, while the Yashar party declined to comment on the reported encounter.
Scheduled Meeting With Netanyahu Called Off
In a separate development, reports said a planned meeting between Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was canceled shortly before it was due to take place.
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