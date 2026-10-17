Switzerland Moves to Tighten Online Safety Rules for Minors
(MENAFN) Switzerland plans to impose stricter requirements on major communication platforms and search engines to improve online protection for children and teenagers, according to the Federal Council.
Under the proposed legislation, large platforms and search engines, including services that use artificial intelligence, would have to evaluate potential risks to minors and introduce measures to reduce those risks.
The draft also seeks to prevent providers from targeting minors with advertisements based on profiling, a practice that uses individuals’ online activity and personal characteristics to determine which ads they see.
The Federal Council said the proposal received broad backing during the consultation process, including support from most political parties represented in the Federal Assembly, as well as cantons and national associations.
The legislation is designed to reinforce users’ rights and improve transparency among major online platforms and search engines, as “people increasingly rely on” these services to find information.
It would also require communication platform operators to create accessible procedures through which users can report material they believe may be illegal.
The rules would cover only very large communication platforms and search engines, leaving smaller services outside their scope. The Federal Council added that it would examine whether further provisions specifically aimed at protecting minors should be incorporated into the final legislation.
Under the proposed legislation, large platforms and search engines, including services that use artificial intelligence, would have to evaluate potential risks to minors and introduce measures to reduce those risks.
The draft also seeks to prevent providers from targeting minors with advertisements based on profiling, a practice that uses individuals’ online activity and personal characteristics to determine which ads they see.
The Federal Council said the proposal received broad backing during the consultation process, including support from most political parties represented in the Federal Assembly, as well as cantons and national associations.
The legislation is designed to reinforce users’ rights and improve transparency among major online platforms and search engines, as “people increasingly rely on” these services to find information.
It would also require communication platform operators to create accessible procedures through which users can report material they believe may be illegal.
The rules would cover only very large communication platforms and search engines, leaving smaller services outside their scope. The Federal Council added that it would examine whether further provisions specifically aimed at protecting minors should be incorporated into the final legislation.
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