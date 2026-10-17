Gujarat: Teacher Arrested For Molesting 4 Students, Raping One Of Them

A government school teacher has been arrested in Gujarat's Amreli district for allegedly molesting four girl students and raping one of them, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rajula) Nayana Goradiya said on Saturday.

A complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and charges of rape were registered at Jafrabad Town Police Station on Friday, Goradiya said.

'Mission Smile' Initiative Empowers Victims

Explaining how the alleged incidents came to light, Goradiya said the Jafrabad Police Station team had been conducting seminars on 'Good Touch and Bad Touch' at the school under Amreli district's 'Mission Smile' initiative.

"Although these incidents had been going on for a long time, the intervention and awareness created through 'Mission Smile' gave the girls courage. In particular, the girl who was subjected to the sexual assault found the courage to inform her parents/guardians at home," she said.

Police Inquiry and Arrest

According to the DSP, the parents immediately contacted the police, following which the police team, along with the Station Officer, reached the school and initiated an inquiry.

"During the initial inquiry and investigation, several facts came to light--specifically, that the accused used to call these female students into the staff room under the pretext of having them make tea, where he would molest them, and committed rape against one student," Goradiya said.

She added that the accused had been arrested and taken into police custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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