Ashok Gehlot Expresses Grief Over Fatal Bus Accident In Kota

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of eight passengers in a bus accident in Kota district, calling the incident“extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching”. In a post on X, Gehlot extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The news of the deaths of several people in the accident of a minibus travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyamji in the Simaliya police station area of Kota district is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray that God grants them strength during this difficult time and wish for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.

8 Dead, Over 6 Injured in Bus Accident

Eight passengers were killed, and more than six others were injured after a bus overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday.

District Collector Peeyush Samariya said, "Eight people have been brought dead so far. All critical patients have been shifted to the ICU, and their treatment has begun."

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Nand Singh, the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh to Khatu Shyam when the accident happened. Further details are awaited.

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