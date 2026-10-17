Will Shah Rukh Khan's King Promo Arrive With Ramayana? Here's What Reports Say

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film King could be gearing up for an exciting promotional move ahead of its theatrical release. According to reports, the makers are planning to bring the film's promotional video to cinemas alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited epic Ramayana. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

King Promo May Arrive in Theatres With Ramayana

According to reports, a special promotional video for King could be screened in cinemas during the theatrical run of Ramayana, which is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026. If the plan materialises, the big-screen campaign could help King reach a wider audience before its December release.

There is also speculation that the film's teaser could be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. The actor will turn 61 this year, and fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of his next big-screen outing. However, the teaser date and reported theatrical promotion have not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Shah Rukh Khan's King Promises a Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King brings Shah Rukh Khan back to the action genre after his successful run with films such as Pathaan. The upcoming film features a notable ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it one of the major releases planned for the Christmas season

Ramayana Gears Up for a Grand Release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Its November release could offer King a significant promotional opportunity if the reported campaign goes ahead.