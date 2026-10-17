Swedish Parliament Rejects Andersson’s Bid to Become Prime Minister
(MENAFN) Sweden’s parliament voted against appointing Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister on Thursday, following a parliamentary session in which the proposal failed to secure sufficient support.
The vote ended with 99 lawmakers backing Andersson’s appointment and 248 voting against it.
“Since more than half of the members of parliament have voted no, the chamber has rejected the proposal to appoint Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats as prime minister,” Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said.
The next steps remain uncertain, including who will be asked to assess the prospects of forming a new government.
Ahead of the vote, Andersson said on Tuesday that she had been unable to assemble a government since September’s election, although she remained prepared to put her candidacy to a parliamentary vote.
Her center-left bloc narrowly secured the most seats in September, winning 176 compared with 173 held by the right-wing coalition. However, disagreements within her bloc over the makeup of the next government have complicated efforts to form an administration.
The vote ended with 99 lawmakers backing Andersson’s appointment and 248 voting against it.
“Since more than half of the members of parliament have voted no, the chamber has rejected the proposal to appoint Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats as prime minister,” Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said.
The next steps remain uncertain, including who will be asked to assess the prospects of forming a new government.
Ahead of the vote, Andersson said on Tuesday that she had been unable to assemble a government since September’s election, although she remained prepared to put her candidacy to a parliamentary vote.
Her center-left bloc narrowly secured the most seats in September, winning 176 compared with 173 held by the right-wing coalition. However, disagreements within her bloc over the makeup of the next government have complicated efforts to form an administration.
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