EU Postpones Gulf Summit as Regional Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) The European Union has postponed its second summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which had been scheduled to take place in Riyadh on October 24. Organizers are expected to announce a new date at a later stage.
In a statement released Thursday, the EU described its partnership with the GCC as strategically important to both sides and reiterated its commitment to expanding cooperation and building on progress made since their inaugural summit in October 2024.
The bloc did not provide a reason for the delay.
The decision comes as tensions across the region intensify. Several airports in Saudi Arabia have reportedly faced attacks since October 5, resulting in 20 deaths, hundreds of injuries, property damage and disruptions to air travel.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015. The group has held control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014.
In a statement released Thursday, the EU described its partnership with the GCC as strategically important to both sides and reiterated its commitment to expanding cooperation and building on progress made since their inaugural summit in October 2024.
The bloc did not provide a reason for the delay.
The decision comes as tensions across the region intensify. Several airports in Saudi Arabia have reportedly faced attacks since October 5, resulting in 20 deaths, hundreds of injuries, property damage and disruptions to air travel.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015. The group has held control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014.
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