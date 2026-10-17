India Urges Greater Vigilance After Alleged Plot Targets Hindu Temple in US
(MENAFN) India has voiced alarm over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, calling for stronger vigilance and decisive measures to protect the Indian community in the United States.
A 19-year-old resident of Palatine, Illinois, was arrested following an investigation into threats involving a possible attack on a Hindu temple, according to reports. Authorities took Alexandros Paporakis into custody outside his home on Sunday evening after receiving information about the suspected plot.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” it said.
New Delhi warned that the case adds to “growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US.” The ministry also said it “had taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities,” including the “arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.”
“There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” the ministry said.
A 19-year-old resident of Palatine, Illinois, was arrested following an investigation into threats involving a possible attack on a Hindu temple, according to reports. Authorities took Alexandros Paporakis into custody outside his home on Sunday evening after receiving information about the suspected plot.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” it said.
New Delhi warned that the case adds to “growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US.” The ministry also said it “had taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities,” including the “arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.”
“There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” the ministry said.
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