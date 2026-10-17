Kerosene Shortage at Frankfurt Airport Disrupts Lufthansa Fuel Plans
(MENAFN) Frankfurt Airport is experiencing tight supplies of aviation fuel, prompting Lufthansa to arrange for some aircraft to carry extra kerosene before arriving at the German hub, according to media reports and company statements.
Lufthansa attributed part of the supply pressure to reduced capacity along a pipeline serving Germany’s largest airport.
Airport operator Fraport confirmed that scheduled maintenance is underway on a pipeline used to transport jet fuel to the facility. However, the company said alternative delivery routes and adequate storage reserves would help prevent interruptions.
“The airport’s operations will therefore not be affected,” Fraport said.
Reports have also identified low water levels on the Rhine River as a possible contributing factor, as the conditions limit the amount of cargo tankers can transport along the waterway.
In response, Lufthansa has introduced precautionary measures to protect its flight schedule. On selected routes, aircraft are being loaded with additional fuel before departing for Frankfurt, reducing their dependence on refueling after arrival.
This procedure, known as “tankering,” initially affects mainly short- and medium-haul services, although longer-distance flights are increasingly being included.
Guidelines for aircraft in the Airbus A320 family reportedly cap the extra fuel load at eight metric tons. Flight plans must also account for the additional weight to ensure that passenger and cargo capacity is not restricted.
Lufthansa attributed part of the supply pressure to reduced capacity along a pipeline serving Germany’s largest airport.
Airport operator Fraport confirmed that scheduled maintenance is underway on a pipeline used to transport jet fuel to the facility. However, the company said alternative delivery routes and adequate storage reserves would help prevent interruptions.
“The airport’s operations will therefore not be affected,” Fraport said.
Reports have also identified low water levels on the Rhine River as a possible contributing factor, as the conditions limit the amount of cargo tankers can transport along the waterway.
In response, Lufthansa has introduced precautionary measures to protect its flight schedule. On selected routes, aircraft are being loaded with additional fuel before departing for Frankfurt, reducing their dependence on refueling after arrival.
This procedure, known as “tankering,” initially affects mainly short- and medium-haul services, although longer-distance flights are increasingly being included.
Guidelines for aircraft in the Airbus A320 family reportedly cap the extra fuel load at eight metric tons. Flight plans must also account for the additional weight to ensure that passenger and cargo capacity is not restricted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment