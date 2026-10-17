Bonnie Sezto On What Makes You Different When Everyone Has AI

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

California, USA, 16th October 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Artificial intelligence can research, write, organize, analyze, and generate ideas faster than most people could have imagined only a few years ago. As those capabilities become increasingly accessible, Bonnie Sezto is interested in a different question: What becomes valuable when access to intelligence is no longer the advantage?

Sezto is not skeptical of AI. She uses it regularly and sees enormous value in having a tool that can help her research, organize ideas, explore questions, and think through problems faster.

What interests her more is what happens after the tool gives you an answer.

“I use AI all the time,” Sezto says.“But I don't want it to think for me. I want it to help me think better. There's a difference.”

The risk, in Sezto's view, is not using AI too much. It is allowing convenience to gradually replace independent thought.

When a tool can instantly suggest what to say, how to say it, and even what to think about next, efficiency can come with a quieter tradeoff: people may begin outsourcing some of the judgment, curiosity, and individuality that make their perspective worth hearing in the first place.

“AI can make you more capable,” Sezto says.“But capability and individuality are not the same thing. If everyone has access to similar tools and information, what makes you different becomes even more important.”

For Sezto, the goal is not to resist AI. It is to use it as leverage without allowing the tool to replace the person using it.

When Everyone Has the Same Tools, the Tool Stops Being the Advantage

As powerful tools become widely available, access to technology alone becomes less of a differentiator.

Two people can use the same AI, access similar information, and walk into a conversation equally prepared. Yet they can still create completely different experiences.

The difference is often in what happens next.

A tool can help someone prepare. It cannot fully predict what will happen once another person enters the conversation.

Someone may hesitate before answering. Their tone may change. A joke may make them more comfortable. The question they ask may not even be the thing they are actually concerned about.

Those moments require something different from information: attention.

“You have to be able to read what is happening in front of you,” Sezto says.“Sometimes the most important part of a conversation is not what someone says directly. It's what you notice, what you ask next, and whether you're actually listening to the answer.”

For Sezto, that is where human judgment becomes difficult to replace. AI can help someone enter a conversation more prepared, but preparation and presence aren't the same.

Information Is Not the Same as Understanding

Having more information about someone does not necessarily mean understanding them.

That distinction matters to Sezto. Technology can provide context, identify patterns, and surface details someone might otherwise miss. But information still has to be interpreted-and interpretation requires curiosity.

“You can know a lot about someone on paper and still completely misunderstand them,” Sezto says.“Curiosity is what makes you ask another question instead of assuming you already know the answer.”

For Sezto, curiosity is valuable precisely because it creates room to be wrong.

Asking another question may reveal that an assumption was incomplete, that someone sees the situation entirely differently, or that the obvious answer was never the most interesting one in the first place.

“I think curiosity requires being comfortable with the fact that you might not know,” Sezto says.“If you walk into every conversation believing you already understand the person or the answer, you've already limited what you can learn.”

AI can expand the amount of information available to someone. Sezto believes curiosity determines what they do with it.

When Efficiency Starts Erasing Individuality

One of AI's greatest advantages is efficiency. Sezto believes that advantage can also become a weakness when people stop questioning whether the output actually represents them.

AI can help clarify an idea, organize a thought, or find language for something a person is struggling to express. But there is a difference between using a tool to sharpen your thinking and allowing it to replace your voice.

“The first answer AI gives you doesn't have to be your answer,” Sezto says.“You can disagree with it. You can question it. You can say, 'That doesn't sound like me.' I think that's part of using it well.”

For Sezto, sounding polished is not necessarily the same as sounding authentic.

“I don't think the goal is to sound perfect,” she says.“The goal is to communicate clearly while still sounding like yourself.”

Still, the ability to automate something does not necessarily mean it should be automated.

Sezto believes there is value in asking what efficiency is actually improving-and what may be lost in exchange. A faster interaction is not automatically better. A perfectly written response is not automatically more meaningful.

“There are things I want technology to make easier,” Sezto says.“But there are also things I don't want to optimize the humanity out of.”

The challenge, in her view, is knowing the difference.

Not Everything Valuable Can Be Optimized

People may forget the exact words used in a conversation, but they often remember how the interaction made them feel.

Did someone actually listen? Did they feel comfortable enough to ask a question? Did the other person respond to what was being said, or were they simply waiting for their turn to speak?

Those details can seem small because they are difficult to measure. Sezto believes that does not make them insignificant.

“I think some of the most valuable parts of an interaction are the hardest ones to quantify,” Sezto says.“You can measure how fast something happened or whether a task was completed. It's much harder to measure whether someone felt understood.”

That distinction matters even more in a world increasingly designed around speed, scale, and efficiency.

That is part of what Sezto believes technology should support rather than replace: the ability to be fully present with another person.

“Sometimes the best conversations are the ones that don't feel optimized at all,” Sezto says.“It's just two people talking, listening, and figuring something out together.”

As AI continues to evolve, Sezto believes the greatest challenge will not simply be learning how to use increasingly powerful technology, but knowing when to rely on our own judgment.

“The technology will keep getting better,” Sezto says.“That doesn't mean we should stop developing the parts of ourselves that technology can't replace.”

For Sezto, the future isn't about choosing between technology and humanity. It's about understanding how to use one to strengthen the other, without losing the individuality that makes each person valuable.

About Bonnie Sezto

Bonnie Sezto is a business professional with a background in sales, marketing, and luxury hospitality. Originally from Shanghai, China, she is based in California and holds a B.A. in Marketing from Saint Mary's College of California.

Her professional experience has shaped her appreciation for relationship-building, adaptability, and understanding people from different backgrounds. With a natural curiosity about business and the people behind it, Sezto values meaningful conversations, new perspectives, and opportunities for continuous learning.

Her interests extend to entrepreneurship, real estate, wellness and longevity, and emerging technology. She believes that curiosity, independent thinking, and genuine human connection remain valuable in an ever-changing world.