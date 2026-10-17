Wall Street Sell-Off Deepens As AI Debt Fears And Rising Oil Prices Pressure Stocks

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)US stocks fell sharply on Friday as renewed concerns over artificial intelligence spending, mounting financing risks and higher oil prices weakened investor confidence. The decline extended a difficult week for technology shares, with semiconductor companies and AI infrastructure providers facing pressure as markets questioned whether expected future profits would justify the scale of current investment.

The S&P 500 fell approximately 1.1% to 7,658.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2.2% to 26,137.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined around 0.4% to 51,990.05, according to preliminary market data reported by Reuters.

The sell-off reflected growing caution ahead of another busy week of corporate earnings, when investors will assess whether companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure can translate spending into sustainable returns.

AI Infrastructure Financing Comes Under Scrutiny

CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider focused on AI workloads, remained under pressure as investors reassessed the financial risks associated with its rapid expansion. The company relies on substantial capital investment to build and operate data centres, making its outlook sensitive to borrowing costs, customer demand and the pace at which new infrastructure generates revenue.

CoreWeave shares fell sharply during Friday's session, extending losses from earlier in the week. Its bonds also weakened, with yields rising above 15%, according to Reuters reporting. Higher yields indicate that investors are demanding greater compensation for lending to the company, reflecting increased concerns about credit risk.

Broadcom also declined, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index recorded its eighth consecutive daily fall. The weakness suggests that investor caution has spread beyond individual infrastructure operators to companies supplying the wider AI ecosystem.

The key issue is not whether demand for AI computing exists, but whether the revenue generated by that demand can support the enormous cost of chips, data centres, electricity and financing.

Oil Prices Add to Market Pressure

Rising oil prices added another source of uncertainty. Crude prices increased by more than 3% on Friday amid concerns about Middle East supply, raising the prospect of renewed inflationary pressure.

Higher energy prices can increase operating costs for businesses and reduce household spending power. They can also complicate central bank decisions by making it harder to ease monetary policy if inflation remains persistent.

For equity investors, the combination of elevated borrowing costs and rising energy expenses creates a challenging environment for companies whose valuations depend heavily on future growth.

Earnings Season Becomes the Next Test

Investors will now turn to quarterly results from major companies, including Tesla, Meta Platforms and Procter & Gamble. Meta's results will receive particular attention because of its significant investment in AI infrastructure and computing capacity.

Markets will be looking for evidence that AI expenditure is producing measurable gains in advertising, productivity and revenue. Guidance on capital spending, operating margins and future demand could determine whether technology stocks stabilise or face further selling.

Friday's decline highlights a shift in investor priorities. Strong AI demand remains important, but funding costs, balance sheet resilience and the ability to generate cash are becoming equally significant. The coming earnings reports may help establish whether the latest sell-off represents a temporary adjustment or a deeper reassessment of technology valuations.