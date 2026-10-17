Air China Cargo Expands Fleet With 14Th Boeing 777 Freighter
The new aircraft, registered as B-229D, was delivered on October 1, according to reports. Built at Boeing's Everett facility in Washington state, the freighter flew from Seattle Paine Field International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport.
Alongside its 14 Boeing 777Fs, Air China Cargo operates eight Airbus A330-200 passenger-to-freighter aircraft and two Boeing 747-400 freighters.
The airline is also preparing for further fleet growth. Airbus confirmed in May that Air China Cargo had ordered four additional A350 freighters, bringing its total order for the aircraft type to 10.
The Boeing 777F can carry up to 102 metric tons of cargo and has a range of approximately 9,200 kilometers, making it suitable for long-haul freight operations.
Boeing's 777F program received a boost last month when the US Federal Aviation Administration granted an emissions exemption allowing sales to continue beyond the end of 2027. 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