Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 17. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to October 15. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,816,419 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,040,197 rials. On October 15, the euro was priced at 2,014,322 rials.

Currency Rial on October 17 Rial on October 15 1 US dollar USD 1,816,419 1,810,986 1 British pound GBP 2,421,251 2,381,528 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,203,412 2,159,587 1 Swedish króna SEK 183,128 179,838 1 Norwegian krone NOK 192,261 189,529 1 Danish krone DKK 272,934 269,459 1 Indian rupee INR 19,134 19,033 1 UAE Dirham AED 494,600 493,121 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,843,444 5,802,120 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 656,134 653,737 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,149,609 1,140,152 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 231,455 230,745 1 Omani rial OMR 4,721,865 4,708,798 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,282,960 1,268,646 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,026,755 1,008,893 1 South African rand ZAR 110,248 108,820 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,680 36,665 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,723 21,472 1 Qatari riyal QAR 499,016 497,524 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 119,855 119,464 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,889 14,844 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,262,523 1,259,588 1 Saudi riyal SAR 484,378 482,930 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,830,902 4,816,452 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,419,169 1,407,310 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,476,274 1,467,314 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 54,855 54,730 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 865 863 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,195,334 1,189,024 1 Libyan dinar LYD 282,842 281,651 1 Chinese yuan CNY 271,548 270,471 100 Thai baht THB 5,432,217 5,373,755 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 444,616 443,297 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,361,407 1,348,549 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,561,945 2,554,282 1 euro EUR 2,040,197 2,014,322 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 401,343 401,144 1 Georgian lari GEL 699,581 697,799 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,504 100,649 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,959 27,892 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 603,181 600,121 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,068,476 1,065,286 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,881,407 2,877,643 1 Tajik somoni TJS 196,946 196,200 1 Turkmen manat TMT 519,342 517,916 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,067 2,065

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,040,197 rials and $1 costs 1,816,419 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,65-2,68 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,97-3 million rials.