Re:Vision Founder Dr Trevor Gray Shifts Focus to Second Opinions and Clinical Mentoring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Auckland clinic's founder says how well patients see after surgery now depends on optometrists and ophthalmologists working together, not on surgical technique alone.

Dr Trevor Gray, one of New Zealand's longest-practising anterior segment specialists, is now offering second opinions to patients across the North Island who are still having trouble with their vision following cataract or laser surgery.

Dr Gray founded Re:Vision Laser Surgery Clinic in Auckland. Having spent three decades in ophthalmology, he has stepped away from operating and now dedicates his clinical time to teaching and mentoring, and to second-opinion consultations for patients whose surgery has fallen short of the outcome they expected.

His new focus comes alongside a wider effort by the clinic to formalise shared care between optometry and ophthalmology in New Zealand. In Dr Gray's view, that model has done more for patient outcomes than any one advance in surgical technique.

Before entering private practice, Dr Gray spent 20 years in the public hospital system. He describes the way care used to work as surgeon-centric. The optometrist would refer the patient, the ophthalmologist would assess, operate and review, and the patient rarely returned to the referring practice afterwards. The two professions communicated episodically, largely by letter, around the episode of surgery itself.

“Today, the landscape is fundamentally different and unquestionably better,” he wrote in a recent column for the trade publication NZ Optics.

At the centre of that change is a growing understanding that ocular surface health determines surgical success. Taking a surface-first approach means finding and managing dry eye and related conditions before surgery, not after it. This improves refractive accuracy and reduces post-operative dissatisfaction. Optometrists are well placed to carry much of this work, managing dry eye exacerbation and epithelial-healing concerns in their own practices and escalating to the surgeon where needed.

To support the model, Re:Vision has been building referral relationships with optometrists. Earlier this year it held a refractive surgery training day for optometrists at its Auckland clinic, led by Dr Gray together with ophthalmologist Dr Mo Ziaei and charge nurse Michelle Williams. Optometrists attending the day were given a hands-on demonstration of refractive surgery technique using model eyes.

Alongside his work at the clinic, Dr Gray continues to support the Aotearoa Charity Hospital Trust's ARCH Virtual Hospital. Through the programme, surgeons provide cataract surgery free of charge to patients who do not meet public hospital treatment thresholds but whose visual impairment significantly affects their daily lives. Many of those patients come to the programme through optometrists who advocate on their behalf.

Dr Gray expects the partnership between the two professions to deepen further, pointing to structured continuing professional development, collaborative case discussion and dedicated clinical hotlines giving optometrists real-time access to surgical advice.

“The scalpel may initiate the change, but partnership sustains it,” he wrote.“Our best outcomes are shared outcomes.”

About Re:Vision Laser & Cataract

Founded by Dr Trevor Gray, Re:Vision Laser & Cataract is an Auckland ophthalmology clinic specialising in laser vision correction, cataract surgery and anterior segment care. It partners with optometrists across New Zealand on the referral, co-management and shared care of surgical patients. More information is available at revision.nz.





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Re:Vision Founder Dr Trevor Gray Shifts Focus to Second Opinions and Clinical Mentoring

CONTACT: Dr Mo Ziaei...