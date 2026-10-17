Avtar Gill Shares Cherished Memories Of Smita Patil And Amrish Puri As He Pays Tribute To Late Actress On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill remembered late actress Smita Patil on her birth anniversary.

He recalled their professional association in five films and the warm friendship they shared beyond the screen. Taking to Instagram, Avtar paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress, describing her as an extraordinary talent, a remarkable performer and a beautiful human being. He also recalled the kindness and warmth that made her special to those who knew her personally.

“Remembering the late, great Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. An extraordinary talent, a remarkable performer, and, beyond all that, a truly beautiful human being,” he wrote.

Recalling his association with Smita, Avtar said he had the privilege of working with her in five films, including "Waaris," "Ghulami," "Thikana,"“Hum Farishte Nahin," and“Raahi.” Beyond their professional association, the actor said he was fortunate to have known her personally and shared a wonderful friendship with her.

“What I remember most fondly is her kindness, her warmth, and the genuine care she had for the people around her. She possessed a rare grace that went far beyond her immense talent and a humanity that made her truly special,” he added.

The 'Baghban' actor further reflected on the legacy Smita left behind, saying that some people are remembered not only for their work but also for the affection and lasting impressions they leave on the hearts of those who knew them.

“She is remembered with admiration by generations of admirers, and with deep affection by those of us who were fortunate enough to call her a friend,” he wrote, adding,“Happy birthday, Smita. You are fondly remembered, deeply missed, and never forgotten.”

Avtar also shared throwback pictures featuring himself, Smita Patil, and veteran actor Amrish Puri in scenes from their films.

Smita Patil was one of the most acclaimed actresses of Indian cinema, known for her performances in films such as "Bhumika," "Manthan," "Arth," and“Mirch Masala." She died on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31.