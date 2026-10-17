UP Moved From Mafia Terror To Fear-Free Environment Under BJP, Says CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday said that before 2017, the state was under the shadow of fear and chaos caused by criminals, but the BJP's double-engine government had established the rule of law and created a "fear-free environment" for people.

Taking to social media platform X on the seventh day of Navratri, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the people and invoked the divine form of Goddess Kaalratri to highlight the importance of eliminating evil, oppression and terror to establish justice, peace and security in society.

Drawing a parallel between the goddess' victory over evil forces and the state government's approach towards crime, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had witnessed a major transformation in its law-and-order situation since the BJP came to power in 2017.

"Before the year 2017, the fear and chaos born of terror by mafia elements akin to Raktabija, rioters, and criminals had cast a dark shadow over the state, erecting serious obstacles in the path of sisters and daughters' safety, education, and self-reliance," the Chief Minister said.

He asserted that the government had worked consistently to curb criminal activities and strengthen the rule of law.

"Over the past 9.5 years, the Double Engine Government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals has suppressed these demonic forces, establishing the rule of law and a fear-free environment in the state," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several initiatives introduced by his government to strengthen women's safety and improve their access to public spaces, educational institutions and workplaces.

He said measures such as Mission Shakti, the Integrated 1090 Helpline, Women's Beat Policing and the Safe City Project had contributed to creating a more secure environment for women across the state.

According to CM Yogi, these initiatives have helped extend security measures beyond homes to streets, schools, colleges, workplaces and other public places, enabling women to move around with greater confidence and participate more actively in social and economic activities.

He further cited the reduction in police response time as evidence of improvements in the state's law-and-order machinery.

The Chief Minister said that the average police response time, which stood at 65 minutes in 2016, had been brought down to just five minutes, describing the improvement as "clear proof" of the administration's promptness in responding to emergencies and its commitment to women's safety.

"Inspired by this very sense of security, women today are fearlessly working even in night shifts," he said, adding that a safer environment had helped women take up employment opportunities that might previously have appeared difficult to access.

CM Yogi also referred to the rise in women's participation in the workforce, saying the increase reflected a broader change in the state's social and economic landscape.

"The rise in women's labour force participation from 12 per cent to over 36 per cent is proof that the state's feminine power, transforming into economic strength, is imparting new momentum to Uttar Pradesh's economic development," he said.

"The growing participation of feminine power in diverse sectors including agriculture, industry, services, and entrepreneurship has infused new energy into the state's journey of development. This very participation is also making a vital contribution to the threefold growth in Uttar Pradesh's GSDP and per capita income," the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating the government's emphasis on law and order, women's safety and economic empowerment, CM Yogi said the transformation witnessed in Uttar Pradesh was linked to efforts to curb criminal activities and create conditions in which women could pursue education, employment and entrepreneurship with greater confidence.