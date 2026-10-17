Meloni Warns Trump’s Russian Diesel Deal Carries Serious Risks
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has described US President Donald Trump’s agreement concerning Russian diesel as a "very risky" move, according to reports.
Addressing the Senate on Wednesday ahead of the European Council summit, Meloni questioned the reasoning behind Washington’s decision, arguing that the recent rise in fuel prices was mainly linked to the war in Iran rather than the conflict in Ukraine. Meloni had previously been viewed as someone with a close relationship with Trump before relations deteriorated.
"Therefore, the outcome of this decision is uncertain, while the risks are clear: legitimization for Moscow," Meloni said, highlighting the potential risks of "additional revenues to finance its war and a weakening of Western sanctions leverage."
She warned that the agreement could deliver "contradictory" messages as Western governments, including the United States, continue efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022.
Meloni also called for the European Union to take a more prominent role in diplomatic efforts, proposing that the bloc appoint a senior representative authorized by all 27 member states to speak on Europe’s behalf during negotiations.
"We must ensure that Europe does not stand idly by," Meloni stressed.
The Italian leader further raised concerns about France, Germany and the United Kingdom potentially conducting diplomatic efforts through the E3 framework without a collective EU mandate. She argued that any such initiatives should represent the interests and positions of all EU member states.
Addressing the Senate on Wednesday ahead of the European Council summit, Meloni questioned the reasoning behind Washington’s decision, arguing that the recent rise in fuel prices was mainly linked to the war in Iran rather than the conflict in Ukraine. Meloni had previously been viewed as someone with a close relationship with Trump before relations deteriorated.
"Therefore, the outcome of this decision is uncertain, while the risks are clear: legitimization for Moscow," Meloni said, highlighting the potential risks of "additional revenues to finance its war and a weakening of Western sanctions leverage."
She warned that the agreement could deliver "contradictory" messages as Western governments, including the United States, continue efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022.
Meloni also called for the European Union to take a more prominent role in diplomatic efforts, proposing that the bloc appoint a senior representative authorized by all 27 member states to speak on Europe’s behalf during negotiations.
"We must ensure that Europe does not stand idly by," Meloni stressed.
The Italian leader further raised concerns about France, Germany and the United Kingdom potentially conducting diplomatic efforts through the E3 framework without a collective EU mandate. She argued that any such initiatives should represent the interests and positions of all EU member states.
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