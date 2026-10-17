Malaysian Court Rejects Najib’s Request to Delay Prison Sentence in 1MDB Case
(MENAFN) A Malaysian court has refused former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s request to postpone his 15-year prison sentence and an 11.38 billion ringgit ($2.8 billion) fine imposed in a corruption case involving state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin ruled on Wednesday that Najib had not established exceptional circumstances justifying a suspension of his sentence while his appeal is ongoing, according to reports.
The judge determined that the seriousness of the offenses and the wider public interest outweighed the arguments presented by Najib’s legal team, which cited health concerns, legal complexities and the possibility of delays in the appeals process.
The decision means the additional prison term remains in effect while Najib continues to challenge his conviction.
In December 2025, Najib was found guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving 2.28 billion ringgit connected to 1MDB. He subsequently filed an appeal against the ruling.
The former premier, aged 73, is already serving a separate six-year prison term for the misappropriation of funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.
His additional 15-year sentence is due to begin in August 2028, following the completion of his current prison term.
Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin ruled on Wednesday that Najib had not established exceptional circumstances justifying a suspension of his sentence while his appeal is ongoing, according to reports.
The judge determined that the seriousness of the offenses and the wider public interest outweighed the arguments presented by Najib’s legal team, which cited health concerns, legal complexities and the possibility of delays in the appeals process.
The decision means the additional prison term remains in effect while Najib continues to challenge his conviction.
In December 2025, Najib was found guilty of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving 2.28 billion ringgit connected to 1MDB. He subsequently filed an appeal against the ruling.
The former premier, aged 73, is already serving a separate six-year prison term for the misappropriation of funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.
His additional 15-year sentence is due to begin in August 2028, following the completion of his current prison term.
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