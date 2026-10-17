Tupac Shakur’s Family Shares Lasting Grief as Killer Receives Life Sentence
(MENAFN) Relatives of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur have spoken about the decades of emotional suffering caused by his 1996 killing, following a Nevada court’s decision to sentence Duane “Keffe D” Davis to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the fatal shooting.
Davis, 63, received two consecutive prison terms of 20 years to life on Tuesday, covering convictions for first-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon.
During the sentencing hearing, Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, and his brother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, addressed the court, describing him as a caring family member and an artist dedicated to advancing social change.
“The loss of Tupac crippled my family emotionally,” Sekyiwa told the court.
“He dedicated his career to the advancement of his people, he was gently kind to women and children, he fed anyone he knew that didn’t have, he was truly my shining star,” she added.
Mopreme reflected on the personal milestones his brother never had the opportunity to experience.
“Pac didn’t have a chance to have kids, he didn’t have a chance to see his nieces and nephews grow up,” he said. “All Pac got was a death sentence.”
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson described the ruling as a long-awaited step toward accountability for the killing.
“Today, justice has been served for Tupac Shakur and his loved ones,” Wolfson said in a statement.
Davis, 63, received two consecutive prison terms of 20 years to life on Tuesday, covering convictions for first-degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon.
During the sentencing hearing, Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, and his brother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, addressed the court, describing him as a caring family member and an artist dedicated to advancing social change.
“The loss of Tupac crippled my family emotionally,” Sekyiwa told the court.
“He dedicated his career to the advancement of his people, he was gently kind to women and children, he fed anyone he knew that didn’t have, he was truly my shining star,” she added.
Mopreme reflected on the personal milestones his brother never had the opportunity to experience.
“Pac didn’t have a chance to have kids, he didn’t have a chance to see his nieces and nephews grow up,” he said. “All Pac got was a death sentence.”
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson described the ruling as a long-awaited step toward accountability for the killing.
“Today, justice has been served for Tupac Shakur and his loved ones,” Wolfson said in a statement.
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