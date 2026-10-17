South Korea Denounces Houthi Strikes on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) South Korea has denounced Houthi attacks targeting major civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran, which reportedly caused civilian casualties.
"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure can never be tolerated, and such attacks must cease immediately," South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in a statement posted on X.
The condemnation comes as Houthi attacks against Saudi territory intensify, with airports and energy infrastructure among the reported targets.
A strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday reportedly killed 13 people and left more than 300 others injured.
A further attack on the airport the following day claimed the life of a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 people. An earlier assault on Riyadh’s airport also killed three Saudi nationals, including a pilot.
The latest escalation comes amid renewed instability in Yemen, where the Houthi movement seized control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A ceasefire established in 2022 collapsed in July, while a Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in fighting the group since 2015.
"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure can never be tolerated, and such attacks must cease immediately," South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in a statement posted on X.
The condemnation comes as Houthi attacks against Saudi territory intensify, with airports and energy infrastructure among the reported targets.
A strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday reportedly killed 13 people and left more than 300 others injured.
A further attack on the airport the following day claimed the life of a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 people. An earlier assault on Riyadh’s airport also killed three Saudi nationals, including a pilot.
The latest escalation comes amid renewed instability in Yemen, where the Houthi movement seized control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A ceasefire established in 2022 collapsed in July, while a Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in fighting the group since 2015.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment